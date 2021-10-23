CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 13,096 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

