Capula Management Ltd Invests $111,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.