SafeBlast Trading Up 4.5% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $549,181.72 and $180,381.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,452.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.42 or 0.01027486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00278892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00248459 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035004 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.