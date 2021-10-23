Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.