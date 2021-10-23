5,054 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,054 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 78.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

