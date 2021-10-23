$17.34 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post sales of $17.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $74.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.50 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CGRN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

