Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.