Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

ADM opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

