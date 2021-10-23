2,211 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

