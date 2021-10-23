3,450 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

