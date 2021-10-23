Brokerages Set Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT at $21.40

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

MTTR opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

