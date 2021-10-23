Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.28 and last traded at $127.99. Approximately 26,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,059,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.99.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 149,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

