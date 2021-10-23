SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.95

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.95 and last traded at $209.95, with a volume of 3710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.45.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSD. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $33,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 135,834 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,697,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,108,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.