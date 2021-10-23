Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

