Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

WPP stock opened at GBX 953.40 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market cap of £11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 975.26. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

