Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.39. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

