Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 199,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

