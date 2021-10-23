Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 194,549 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 194,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $187,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE A opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

