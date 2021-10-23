Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after buying an additional 201,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

