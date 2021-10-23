Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $41.17 Average PT from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.