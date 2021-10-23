BitSend (BSD) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $95,910.99 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.00319342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,849,862 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

