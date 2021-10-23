Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 1,056 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 381.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $509.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $341.80 and a 12 month high of $512.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

