Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,137 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

