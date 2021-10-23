Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

CSCO stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

