Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.40 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.