Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

KTB opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

