Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

