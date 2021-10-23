Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $108,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Markel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Markel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,321.14 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,329.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,219.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

