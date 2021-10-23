Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hilltop worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.68 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.