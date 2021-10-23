Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hilltop worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:HTH opened at $34.68 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.
HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.