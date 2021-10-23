Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,870,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $14,412,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

