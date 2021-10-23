Marshall Wace LLP Has $11 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 848.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,728 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,642 shares of company stock worth $62,517,901 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

