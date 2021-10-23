Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLB. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

