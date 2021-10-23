Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,300 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Warrior Met Coal worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $5,147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 80.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 185,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of HCC opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

