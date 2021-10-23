Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWL opened at $25.96 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

