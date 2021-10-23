PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.