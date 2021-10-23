SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

