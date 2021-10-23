M&T Bank Corp Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,333,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,340 shares of company stock worth $20,381,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a PE ratio of 115.83.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.