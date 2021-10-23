Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $66.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

