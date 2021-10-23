Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 482.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.30).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 392 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.12.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

