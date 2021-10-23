TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 487.53% and a negative net margin of 83.72%. On average, research analysts predict that TUI will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

