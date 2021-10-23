iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $77.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.42.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 target price (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

