Analysts Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price at $158.34

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GECFF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on shares of Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

