The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.