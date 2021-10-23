KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 206,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

