Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $250.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

