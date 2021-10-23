M&T Bank Corp Has $4.13 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

