The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 998.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,986 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

