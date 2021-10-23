Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0943 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $852,879.59 and approximately $8,489.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.56 or 0.99857146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.50 or 0.06537397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021815 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

