Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

