Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.36.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.19. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $435.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

